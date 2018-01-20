Muscatine police officer injured in crash with tractor/trailer

A Muscatine police officer was injured on Jan. 20 after an accident with a tractor/trailer.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of University Dr.

The tractor/trailer was owned by Don Hummer Trucking Corporation.

The police officer was taken to Trinity Muscatine ER by a Muscatine Fire Department ambulance with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.