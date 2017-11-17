Muscatine high speed chase

UPDATE: KWQC's Emma Hogg is on the scene of an accident at Van Horne Street and Roscoe Avenue involving a red pickup truck and a Sheriff's SUV. She is working to get more details.

ORIGINAL: Viewers reported a high speed chase in Muscatine involving a red pickup truck and many law enforcement officers.

A viewer sent in a video that shows the pickup driving through the parking lot of Meineke Car Care Center, over the sidewalk and back out onto the street. The video shows at least two Muscatine Sheriff's Department vehicles involved in the chase.

We have a crew in Muscatine and are working to get more information. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.