Muscatine Police host self defense class

The Muscatine Police Department held a program that provided some basic self-defense techniques.

“Knowledge is power and knowing what to look for, what you can do, and being aware of your surroundings is important,” Lt. Anthony Kies, investigative lieutenant with the Muscatine Police Department said. “This program will help people of all ages be better prepared for certain situations.”

The program has been in development for a number of years but the recent death of Mollie Tibbetts has brought a renewed emphasis on the topic.

The program is for people 13-years-old and up. It will be mostly a question and answer session discussing a variety of topics including being aware of your surroundings and what to look for. Social media and internet safety issues will also be discussed.

A youth soccer team of 13- to 14-year-old girls completed the class.

