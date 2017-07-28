Muscatine Police investigate two shots fired incidents, one man shot

Police are investigating two shots fired incidents that took place overnight. One man was taken to Iowa City Hospital for treatment.

The first happened Thursday, July 27, around 9:50 p.m. Several gun shots were reported the area of East 6th Street and Linn Street. Officers arrived in the area and found several shell casings in the road.

Police say Trinidad Santos-Salas, 36, was taken to Iowa City Hospital for treatment.

Police say suspects in this case have been located, but the case is still under investigation.

Police say at this time there is no threat to citizens for further actions as this was an isolated incident.

In another incident, police received a shots fired call early Friday morning, July 28. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they found several shell casings.

At the time of this release, police say there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information should contact the Muscatine Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Officer Anthony Arnaman at 563-263-9922 Ext. 249.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.