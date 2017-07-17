Muscatine Police investigate weekend shots fired incident

Police are asking the public's help to find out who's responsible for an early morning shooting. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, July 16, 2017, around 2:47 a.m.

According to police, several gun shots were reported outside the residence of 901 Oregon Street. Officers arrived in the area and found damage to the home and vehicle parked in the driveway. Several bullet casings were found on the sidewalk outside the home.

Police say several people were in the home at the time but no injuries were reported.

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s cooperation in the criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Muscatine Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Officer Anthony Arnaman 563-263-9922 Ext. 249.

