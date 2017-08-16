Muscatine Police investigating stabbing and assault

Muscatine police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing they say involves at least four people.

At approximately 9 pm on August 15, Muscatine Police responded to the area of East 6th Street and Walnut Street for a call of multiple juveniles hitting a man with a bat. That location is about two blocks from the Muscatine Police Department.

Upon arrival, police learned that one person had been stabbed. Two people were taken to Trinity Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, though the nature of the second person's injuries is unclear.

Police established the crime scenes to be in the 500 block of Walnut, #5 Alley 300 East, and 501 Cedar Street, all in Muscatine. Four people have been identified for their involvement, though their identities are being withheld pending a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 extension 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and they don't believe the public is in any immediate danger.