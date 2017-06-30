Muscatine Police seek help in shooting of 17-year-old

Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting late Thursday night.

A 17-year-old male checked himself in at Unity Point Trinity with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg at 11:52 p.m. on June 29, 2017.

The victim told police that he had been shot near Jefferson School on Mulberry Avenue, but police say they have so far been unable to verify that.

If you have information on the case, call Muscatine Police at (563) 263-9922, extension 608, or private message them on their Facebook page.

Callers may remain anonymous.