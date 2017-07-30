Muscatine Police surround home during standoff, one person apprehended



Muscatine Police surrounded a home for nearly three hours near Pond and Schiller Streets on the south end of town.

Neighbors tell TV-6 they heard gunshots in the area before police arrived on scene. Later they saw one person taken out of a home by ambulance.

Police surrounded the home for nearly three hours and blocked off streets in the area during the standoff.

Police apprehended one man from inside the home.

