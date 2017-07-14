Muscatine teenager sentenced in drive-by shooting

18-year-old Marco Imanuel Martinez was sentenced Friday, July 14th, 2017 after he was found guilty of a criminal mischief in a drive-by shooting.

Evidence at trial showed Martinez fired a handgun into a home in rural Muscatine from a moving vehicle.

One bullet passed through the master bedroom of the residence. No one was injured during the incident.

Martinez was sentenced to no more than five years in prison. For now, he will remain in the Muscatine County Jail as he awaits disposition of other charges before he begins serving his prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office and the Muscatine Police Department