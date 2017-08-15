Muscatine announces details of 2017 bow hunting season

The 2017 deer bow hunting season within the limits of the City of Muscatine will be held September 16, 2017, through January 10, 2018, according to Muscatine Parks and Recreation.

The hunting season was approved by the Muscatine City Council at its August 3 meeting.

This year's hunt will again be for bow hunting on approved private property with two acres or more.

Property owners may combine parcels to reach the two-acre minimum.

In advance of the upcoming bow hunting season for deer, the City of Muscatine will once again host a qualifying shoot for interested parties.

In order for individuals to be eligible to participate in this year's hunting season within city limits, they must pass a shooting proficiency test.

The test will be given at the lower level lot of the Weed Park Maintenance Facility, 1211 Weed Park Drive, on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the proficiency testing, an informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street.

Hunters interested in participating in this year's hunt are required to attend this meeting.

Questions concerning the City of Muscatine's 2017/2018 deer hunting season can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.