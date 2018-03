The City of Muscatine has approved a local option sales tax renewal that was up for a vote. The one-percent sales tax has been in place since the 1990's.

The city plans to use most of the money for streets, sidewalks and an E.P.A. mandated sewer replacement project.

The local option sales tax is now renewed for 15 years. Residents went to the polls across Muscatine County Tuesday and every town except for Stockton approved renewing the tax, so it passed.