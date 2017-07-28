Muscatine reaudited over travel to China

A reaudit of the City of Muscatine has resulted in a call for closer scrutiny of documentation and purpose of some expenditures. The Iowa State Auditor, Mary Mosiman, issued a report on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Moisman says the reaudit was for the period July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2015, but also covered items applicable to the year ended June 30, 2016.

The reaudit was performed at the request of a city official concerning city employee travel to China and the use of city resources for an event held by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra.

Mosiman recommended the Muscatine City Council review supporting documentation for expenditures on a periodic basis and ensure required travel forms are completed in accordance with city policy.

The auditor also suggests disbursements are made according to state code to ensure they provide a public benefit and are in the best interest of the city.

A copy of the reaudit report is available for review in the City Administrator's Office, on the Auditor of State's website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/1520-0653-T00Z