Muscatine becomes railroad Quiet Zone

People in Muscatine may notice things are a lot quieter downtown. That's because Muscatine will become a Quiet Zone.

Just after midnight Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, the Canadian Pacific Railroad will no longer be sounding the horns of trains as they approach crossings for several blocks, from the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge to Carver Corner.

The city has been working for years to create the Quiet Zone, with the idea coming from the railroad. It was then tied into the Mississippi Drive reconstruction project. Four pedestrian crossings were included in the project. It also includes an upgrade at Cedar Street and Iowa Avenue from two crossing arms to four. It will also require everyone to look both ways before crossing train tracks.

The city says the main purpose of establishing the Quiet Zone was to benefit businesses and those who live near the railroad tracks in the downtown area.

The Quiet Zone is in effect 24 hours a day, but train horns may be sounded in emergency situations.