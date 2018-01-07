Muscatine catering company temporarily shut down following fire

Following a fire that damaged the Rendezvous Catering in Muscatine, owners are looking to move past it, and get back on their feet. The fire happened at 10 AM, on Saturday morning, while employees were setting up for a wedding reception. Cindy Carver, who's owned the business for 12 years says she believes the HVAC system in the ceiling was the cause.

"I mean I've always worked here and we've always made everything work, and this is something I can't help make work overnight," she said. When it was happening, Carver said she wasn't worried about the smoke and flames, her mind was focused on her customers who were supposed to have a wedding reception. "I felt sick for them, I really did feel sick for them, When I realized how bad it was getting, I thought what can I do in one day, what can I do in 2 days,"

Carver said the damages to the ceiling and the soaking carpets could cost anywhere between $80,000-$120,000. But the catering company will be able to cook food for their catering services they say their kitchen will be operational within the next few days.