Muscatine fire crew rescues individual from pit

The Muscatine Fire Department officials say they rescued an individual who fell into a pit on Thursday.

Acting Battalion Chief Harold Bennitt says they received the call at 3:51 p.m. from the Raymond Corporation. According to the call, the unnamed individual fell into a pit about 20 feet deep.

This rescue just one day after the department received confined space rescue training for this exact scenario.

“I am very proud of these guys,” Timmsen said. “They knew what they needed to get right away and they were thinking out of the box.”

