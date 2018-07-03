Muscatine fire urging firework safety after truck catches fire in firework accident

The Muscatine Fire Department says a vehicle caught fire on Sunday after a firework incident.

Crews were called to the 200 block of East Sixth Street on Sunday, July 1, to a report of a vehicle being on fire. Responding crews found a pickup truck was on fire and crews began to get the fire under control.

After opening an investigation, officials say there is physical evidence, burn patterns, witness reports and remnants to show the fire was caused by a firework.

From Muscatine Fire Department:

"The Muscatine Fire Department would like to remind everyone that the legal times to use fireworks in the City is on July 3 and 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition, anyone using fireworks is requested to use accepted safety practices, consider the limitations of the area in which you use the fireworks, be considerate of your neighbors, follow all related laws, and use common sense.

Since June 1 of this year, the Muscatine Police Department has responded to 111 fireworks related calls for service, and there have been seven fireworks-related arrests. During the same period last year there were 169 calls for service and six fireworks-related arrests. The continued effort of the Police Department in regards to enforcement of fireworks related offenses is appreciated.

Over the weekend a series of compliance checks were performed jointly with the Police and Fire Departments. Both agencies are dedicated to ensuring as safe a holiday season as possible. Four of the seven tents assessed did sell to an underage buyer."

You can find the Safety Flyer developed for public use by clicking here.