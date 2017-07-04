Muscatine is dumping wastewater into the Mississippi River

The City of Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) is

discharging non-disinfected treated wastewater to the Mississippi River due to the breakdown of the UV-Disinfection system.

The Muscatine WPCP staff anticipates that the UV-Disinfection system will be repaired towards the end of the week once the parts arrive.

The treated wastewater is not disinfected. The UV-Disinfection system removes harmful bacteria such as E.coli and viruses which can cause bacterial infections.

The public is advised to avoid full-body contact with the Mississippi River downstream from Riverfront Park in Muscatine in Pool 16 of the Mississippi River. Health hazards may make individuals sick if river water is swallowed while swimming, jet skiing, or water skiing in these

areas after the release of non-disinfected treated wastewater.

A notice to the public will be issued with the process is repaired.

