Muscatine looks to turn food waste into fuel

The next time you throw out those dinner scraps or that expired jar of food from the fridge, that waste could be put to good use. It's a project in the works in Muscatine that will be unique to the region.

The idea is to cut down the amount of food waste that ends up in the landfill. According to the USDA, about 40 percent of the food supply in the United States is thrown out. Beyond that, the program will convert the collected food waste into energy.

At the Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant Director Jon Koch says food is the future.

"Bring in all the food waste we possibly can from grocery stores, from households, from restaurants, from schools," he said.

It will all go to a pair of anaerobic digester tanks. The process creates methane gas and the plan is to convert it into compressed natural gas. The program is called MARRVE or Muscatine Area Resource Recovery for Vehicles and Energy. The plan is to use the gas produced to fuel anything from city buses and semi-trucks to police cars. Koch says there's both private and public interest.

It's a welcome idea for businesses like Boonie's On The Avenue. With plenty on the menu, the business has its share of waste.

"Our dumpsters overflow quite a bit so this would be a nice change to have it kind of be useful," said Chance Kleist, manager.

Restaurants, schools, and grocery stores wanting to contribute will collect the food waste separate from the rest of the trash.

"Hopefully, we can really train people to think about it and we're going to start with the kids, especially at schools," said Koch.

Part of the program will be the addition of a machine that can separate the food in large quantities. From gravy jars to ketchup packets, the packaging is pulverized and organic material collected for the conversion process. It's a project years in the making for Muscatine. Koch says the revenue potential down the road could be in the million-dollar range. He hopes to have industries throughout the area contribute and benefit from turning food into fuel.

Officials hope this process will save 20 tons of organic material from the landfill each day and make an amount of natural gas that's equivalent to 700 to 800 gallons of diesel fuel. The program will have a several million dollars start-up cost. The goal is to have it all up and running next spring.