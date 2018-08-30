Muscatine man arrested on charges of assault and false imprisonment

A Muscatine man is accused of assaulting two women and taking one of them against her will in a domestic incident Thursday morning.

At 7:08 a.m. August 30, 2018, Muscatine police were called to investigate a burglary in progress at an apartment on Logan. While on their way, police received information that a there was an assault and a woman was forcibly taken from the apartment and left by car.

An officer with the Conesville Police Department spotted a vehicle fitting the description at Gedney Lake. The 22-year-old woman from Illinois City and 38-year-old Jimmie Cothram of Muscatine were found inside. Cothram is charged with burglary, false imprisonment and assault and domestic assault.

Another woman from Muscatine was also assaulted during the incident.

