Muscatine man convicted of burglary and domestic abuse charges

A Muscatine man was found guilty in the assault and burglary of his estranged wife.

Bryan Bejarano-Moreno, 24, was found guilty of burglary in the first degree and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

Bejarano broke into the home of his estranged wife and waited for her to return home. He assaulted her by striking her with his hands, feet, and household objects. Muscatine Police Department officers responded to a welfare check at the residence and interrupted the assault.

Bejarano will be sentenced July 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. He is being held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond awaiting sentencing. Bejarano faces a mandatory sentence of imprisonment for a term not to exceed 25 years on the burglary charge and a one-year sentence on the domestic abuse charge.

