Muscatine man pleads guilty in connection with a stabbing

A Muscatine man pleaded guilty to willful injury in connection with a stabbing that took place in 2017. The Muscatine County Attorney says 40 year old Ronald V. Johnson was arrested in Illinois shortly after the March 8, 2017 incident, but could not be prosecuted until the Illinois charges were resolved.

Police say Johnson's brother Patrick stabbed a person in front of the American Inn Hotel in Muscatine. The victim was stabbed in the upper chest area, but has since made a full recovery. The investigation found that Johnson participated in the attack by kicking at the victim.

He will be sentenced in August. Once he is sentenced Johnson will then have to return to Illinois to complete his sentence there.

Johnson's brother has already pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced.