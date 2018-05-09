Muscatine man pleads guilty to domestic abuse and firearm charges

Ramiro Isaac Morales, 34, of Muscatine pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault as a second offense and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Muscatine Police Department responded to an incident on February 25, 2018, where Morales struck the mother of his two children. During the subsequent investigation officers located two handguns in a bag, one of the firearms was determined to be stolen. Morales was convicted of the felony offense of sexual abuse in the third degree in 2003.

Morales also admitted that he violated the terms of probation in two prior cases. The plea agreement calls for consecutive sentences for the new offenses and his probation violations for a total term of not to exceed 13.5 years. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail pending sentencing.