Muscatine man pleads guilty to sexual abuse and weapons charges

Alejandro Antonio Flores pleaded guilty in Muscatine District Court today to two separate cases.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the third degree. An investigation showed Flores performed a sex act with someone under the age of 16.

In a second case, he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon. That investigation revealed he was in possession of a shotgun which had an illegally shortened barrel.

Both are felonies. He faces up to 15-years in prison. Flores is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29th.

