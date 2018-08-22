Muscatine man sentenced for involvement in assault and stabbing

Ronald Vester Johnston, 40, of Muscatine was sentenced after pleading guilty to willful injury.

An investigation by the Muscatine Police Department found that Johnson had assisted his brother Patrick Johnson in the assault and stabbing of another individual. That individual suffered a deep stab wound to the chest.

Ronald Johnston was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a fine of $750. He will be transported back to the Illinois Department of Corrections to complete serving a sentence for methamphetamine manufacturing before he begins serving his Iowa sentence.

Patrick Johnson was previously sentenced to a prison term of not to exceed 15 years for his involvement in the attack.