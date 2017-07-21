Muscatine man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

A Muscatine man has been sentenced to decades in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in a news release that 36-year-old Casey John Blain was sentenced Thursday in a Davenport federal courtroom.

He received 20 years for possession of child pornography and 20 years for each of two counts of distributing child porn. The three sentences will be served at the same time. He pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

Prosecutors say Blain admitted to having at least 369 images and at least 267 videos of child pornography that he shared with others on the internet.