A man was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting at a crowd of people, injuring one, last summer. The incident happened on July 27 in the 500 block of Linn Street.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren says 20-year-old Sebastian Rene Perales of Muscatine pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. On December 1, 2017, Perales was sentenced.