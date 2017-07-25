Muscatine men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

On Monday July 24, 2017, United States District Court Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced 22-year-old Aron Gaytan to 216 months in prison along with 51-year-old Patrick Jay Plank to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Judge Rose sentenced 25-year-old Robert Owen Knapp, to 80 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The charges resulted from an investigation and the execution of multiple search warrants in Muscatine and Johnson Counties. Law enforcement seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of ice methamphetamine, approximately 2.5 kilograms of marijuana, approximately 27 grams of cocaine, 28 firearms, and $5,184 during the searches.

On February 13, 2017, Knapp pleaded guilty and was found responsible for distributing in excess of 300 grams of ice methamphetamine.

Plank pleaded guilty on February 17, 2017, and

was found responsible for distributing in excess of one kilogram of ice methamphetamine.

February 22, 2017, Gaytan pleaded guilty and was found responsible for distributing eight kilograms of ice methamphetamine.

Each man was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following their imprisonment and to pay $100 to the

Crime Victims’ Fund.

Muscatine County Drug Task Force, Johnson County Drug Task Force, Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

