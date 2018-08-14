Muscatine nursing home cited after death of resident

A Muscatine nursing home has been cited and ordered to pay up to a $10,000 fine after the choking death of a resident.

A report filed by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says the resident was known to have problems with swallowing, yet he choked on a large piece of Polish sausage.

Premier Estates of Muscatine was cited for not carrying out procedures, like cutting his food into small pieces and not having a licensed nurse in the dining room. In addition, staff members did not perform the Heimlich maneuver and instead, left the room to get help. Then, they wheeled the man down the hall where another staff member performed the Heimlich.

The document says CPR was administered and the resident was taken to the hospital emergency room where he passed away. It happened in May, 2018.

The same nursing home was also cited and fined for failing to protect a patient's safety after repeated falls.

