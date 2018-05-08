Muscatine police arrest man suspected of going door-to-door asking for money

Police have arrested a man they believe has been going around the City of Muscatine asking for money.

According to a post on the department's Facebook Page, 38-year-old Jared Stuart Stratton is charged with theft and trespassing.

Police began to investigate a few weeks ago after receiving several complaints about a man approaching them asking for money. Police say at first, the man would approach people outside businesses. Then, he began going door-to-door.

Police later identified the suspect as Stratton and made the arrest.

