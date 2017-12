At 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 30 the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near Hershey Ave. and Clinton St.

Officers found shell casings in the area and multiple vehicles and an occupied residence were damaged by gunshots.

All the damage was located in the 1900 block of Hershey Ave., across the street from Greenwood Cemetery.

No injuries were reported, but officials said an investigation is ongoing.