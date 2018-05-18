Muscatine police investigating after responding to a shots fired incident Thursday

The Muscatine Police Department responded to a late night shots fired call on Thursday, May 17.

Just before 11 p.m. they were called to the 1600 block of Orange Street and were unable to locate any suspects. Witnesses to the incident told police a silver or gold Chevy Traverse was driving by. It is unclear if shots were fired from the vehicle.

Police say there were no reports of injuries or damage and there is no threat to the public. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s cooperation in the criminal investigation of this incident. Please contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Det. Anthony Arnaman at 563-263-9922 ext. 249 or Det. Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 255 if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous. If you prefer, you may private message the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page with any information.

