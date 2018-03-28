Muscatine recovers one year after tornado

One year ago, a tornado tore through Muscatine, damaging several homes and buildings, including the Wesley United Methodist Church.

"I don't know what I was thinking. You just look to the damage and you go, where do you start? Where do you even start with something like this?" said Greg Wall, chair of the trustees at the church.

Wall says the the church used to have a tall chimney. During the tornado, the chimney fell through the organ chamber, damaging the roof and destroying the church's beloved organ.

The rebuilding started right away and a shorter chimney was built. Wall says the community support was a big part of the recovery.

"We took advantage of the contract help that we had here and we raised some funds and we had a lot of people donate funds, which has been very humbling -- all the help that we've gotten," he said.

The Muscatine Center for Social Action was also damaged during the tornado. Some of the windows on the second floor were blown out and some ceilings in the rooms caved in.

Tim Krambeck was sitting near his window that night.

'When I opened the door to the hallway, that's when my window left. You know, the window just...It was gone," he said.

Charla Schaffer, the Executive Director at MCSA, says she's thankful none of the men that were inside their rooms at the time were hurt.

She says the community was very giving and also helped them in the recovery process.

"It was a late, late night, but the humanity around it was incredible. The following morning, people were helping us clean the streets, trying to help us with the building. The community came together like no other," she said.