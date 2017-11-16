Muscatine residents continue to grow frustrated with the battles within city council

Tensions continue to build tonight Muscatine city council, the council passed the $7,000 increase for City Administrator, Greg Mandsager on the heels of a public battle between him and Mayor Diana Broderson.

Muscatine council chambers, packed once again, by a sea of frustrated residents, some asking council members to consider a few options. Some asking for Mandsager to take a 90 paid leave due to the recent defamation lawsuit, that's put a spotlight on the city.

"By the lawsuit, you sued the city, all the residents are the city, without the residents, there is no city," said one resident who addressed the City Council.

An experienced administrator, Greg Mandsager is expected to make $157,000 this year with the 2 percent raise, compared to $150,000 last year. After comparing cities of a similar size, according to paperwork from the city, with a population just over 25,000 Clinton's city administrator making between 120,000 and 160,000 dollars. Burlington with roughly the same population says the city manager makes 150,000 dollars.

But Mandsagers defamation lawsuit against Broderson, has overshadowed his experience for the city. Mayor Borderson, says she's looking to move past the lawsuits that have been piled up against her.

"It has been seen as a distraction, a blight on our community certainly, seen locally as well as across the state," the Mayor said.