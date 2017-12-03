Muscatine shelter helps find skilled jobs for homeless,

A group of men living at a Muscatine homeless shelter is getting a chance to learn a skilled trade. It's a program that started just over a month ago in partnership with Muscatine Community College.

Program leaders say local manufacturers have had a hard time finding skilled trade workers, which has become a trend in Iowa lately, so the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) jumped at the opportunity to get their guys back in the workforce.

For some it's been a life-saving program, Miguel Adams, who's lived in the MCSA shelter, was also incarcerated, which made it nearly impossible to find housing or a job. But this welding program made it a possibility.

"I'm ready to go back into the workforce and in order to survive you want to make a good wage and welding is a good paying job," said Adams

With countless hours spent intensive training, he's found something he truly loves. "I enjoy, and once you enjoy something you feel like you're in the right place," he said.

It's a program that's done wonders for these men, who once had nothing to fall back on, leaders of the program say it's been inspirational seeing how far these guys have come in only a month of work.

"I'm just touched by all the little touches we've seen through this program," said MCSA Program Director, Scott Dahlke. "Seeing the progression from no I can't do this so I'm not capable of now they're walking around our shelter with a little bit of swagger we're just super proud of them."

With 140 hours of classroom work and welding, these men have the potential to make an impact on others. For guys like Miguel, his time behind a welding mask has been nothing short of amazing.

"At this point in my life, I've come a long way I've worked my recovery and I'm proud of where I am," said Adams.

Leaders say those participating in the welding program are on track to find a job in manufacturing at 4 local companies - Raymond, Union Tank Car, Hoffman, Wilton Precision Steel. The program is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.