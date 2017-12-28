Muscatine shelter overcapacity due to bitter cold temperatures

Due to the bitter cold temperatures, one Muscatine shelter is starting to become overcrowded. The Muscatine Center for Social Action is normally comfortable at 35 people, but since the beginning of the holiday season, the number of people in the shelter is at 57.

"A lot more people have been coming here during the winter time, and it's been chaotic," said shelter resident, and father of 3, Michael Georgi. "The overcrowdedness it's just something we have to deal with right now especially during the winter time."

Muscatine Center for Social Action program director, Scott Dahlke says the increase in residents isn't common during the holiday season. He says typically people are more willing to open their homes up to people this time of the year. So unfortunately many people have had to sleep on the floor.

"It's not what you want to see for your kids it's not what you want to see for your sister and it kind of breaks your heart,"

With the extra bodies, there's little room to do laundry or provide extra warm clothes, but some people are taking it stride, it's better to have a warm and crowded place than nothing at all.

"It's a lot better being inside then just not just having a place to go, and I appreciate everything I get," said Anil Mahedo.

Shelter officials say they are willing to take in donations for new mittens, gloves, and hats for the winter season.

