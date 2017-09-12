Muscatine shots fired investigation

Muscatine Police responded to a shots fire call Tuesday afternoon just before 4:30 pm.

Police responded to the area of Liberty Street and Franklin Street. Once there they found a Muscatine man who says he was the intended target of the shooting. He was not injured.

An investigation by officers resulted in the arrest of 52-year-old Bryan Lee Wheeler for an outstanding warrant. He is not facing charges in the shots fired call.

Muscatine Police say they are continuing to investigation Wheeler's involvement in the alleged shooting.

Police want the public to know the incident is isolated and at this time there are no current safety concerns.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 extension 665. Callers may remain anonymous.