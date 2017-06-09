Muscatine teen found guilty of shooting handgun at residence

A Muscatine teen who shot at a home back in February has been found guilty in court.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren says on June 5, 2017, a jury found 18-year-old Marco Imanuel Martinez guilty of criminal mischief in the second degree. The charge is a class "D" felony punishable by imprisonment for a term not to exceed five years.

Ostergren says evidence at trial showed that Martinez fired a .22 caliber handgun at a rural Muscatine County home in the early morning hours of February 13, 2017. The home was struck several times by the bullets with one bullet narrowly missing one of the homeowners

Martinez remains in the Muscatine County Jail while awaiting sentencing on July 14, 2017, at 9 a.m.

