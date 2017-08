A teen is dead after her bicycle was hit by a car in rural Louisa County. The accident happened Wednesday, August 16 around 9 p.m. at G44X, west of G Avenue, south of Fruitland, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says 14-year-old Raeanna M. Reynolds of Muscatine, Iowa was riding a bicycle in the westbound lane when it was struck by a car driven by 26-year-old Alexander Cortes-Wolfe.

The incident is under investigation.