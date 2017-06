At Thursday's city council meeting, Muscatine leaders decided they will appoint a new mayor to replace former Mayor Diana Broderson.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Bynum told TV-6 it was the less costly option for the city.

The council will vote on an appointment at the July 6 meeting. They need to have a majority to pass the appointment before the July 10 deadline.

Read more about the decision in a city council memorandum published here.