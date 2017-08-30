Muscatine to be the site of filming for a new Amazon series

Muscatine, along with eight other towns and eight featured destinations from Wisconsin to South Dakota, is being included in the Amazon streaming adventure-travel series The Fireball Run.

Nominating Muscatine and drawing the show’s attention is Jodi Hansen, Director of the Muscatine Convention and Visitors Bureau, who submitted locations for consideration.

“We were thrilled to be chosen as an Interactive Destination for Season 11 of The Fireball Run series. This is a rare chance to promote our town to domestic and international audiences,” Hansen continues. “Although the contestants are an exciting part of the action, Fireball Run focuses on the history and story of the unique places they visit.”

While every community is welcome to submit, only a handful will be selected. Said J. Sanchez, series showrunner, “With nearly 11 seasons behind us, we’ve almost seen it all. However, that was not the case with Muscatine.” When asked to elaborate further, Sanchez responded, “My lips are buttoned.”

Notable contestants this season include: original Red Power Ranger Austin St. John; actor Brian O’Halloran (Clerks, Mall Rats, Dogma); Two Miss Americas, Nichole Johnson and Sharlene Hawkes; Brazilian Astronaut, Lt. Col. Marcos Pontes; and Jacqueline Seigel (Celebrity Wife Swap, Hot Wives of Las Vegas, and documentary Queen of Versailles).

Armed with only clues, internet enabled devices, and each other, forty teams driving everything from Ford to Ferrari take the road less-traveled in an adventure contest to locate unique, historic, and extraordinary places.

The 26-episode series is filmed in real-time and contestants are scheduled to check-in to the historic downtown area to greet fans, meet citizens, and enjoy local cuisine. The public is encouraged to attend, show hometown pride, cheer and meet 20 of the teams as they arrive in Downtown Muscatine on September 26th between 11:30 pm and 2:00 pm.

Fireball Run supports Child Rescue Network’s Race to Recover America’s Missing Children. Teams distribute thousands of missing child posters along the journey. Since 2007, the series has aided in the recovery of 50 missing children.

Season 9, Fireball Run Space Race, is currently airing on MP&W Digital TV Public Access Channel 9, Tuesdays at 10 am, 3 pm, and 8 pm and Weekends at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 11 pm.

All Fireball Run seasons are available free for Amazon Prime members. Non-members may also stream the series online via Amazon.com.