Muscatine warns of door to door scam

If someone knocks and says they are with Muscatine Water and Power residents are being encouraged to make sure they truly are representing the company.

“It very easy for folks to raise that flag of concern,” said MPW General Manager Sal LoBianco.

Muscatine Power and Water has provided services to the community since 1900.

“And since we are a community utility many of our employees live in the community and are known to their friends and neighbors,” LoBianco said.

That's why customers are upset with people going door to door and misidentifying themselves.

“They're basically trying to get our digital TV customers to transfer to a dish/satellite service,” LoBianco said.

This is not the first time the community has faced this issue.

“A similar situation happened in 2015 when DishOne folks were canvassing the community.”

The City of Muscatine tells KWQC a soliciting permit for dish one was pulled Wednesday. They say it was due to several complaints to the city, police and MPW.

“In the past several days we've had over ten phone calls from customers.”

LoBianco says this comes at a time when MPW has several representatives canvassing neighborhoods.

“In April Muscatine Power and Water had a groundbreaking to kick off our transition from our conventional cable service to fiber to the home,” LoBianco said.

But the company wants to remind customers to ask for identification and call the police if an unwanted solicitor will not leave.

“Typically if we would have folks in the field they would be dressed in MPW apparel or have identification that would ensure or prove they were with Muscatine power and water,” LoBianco said.

Muscatine police say it is a violation of city ordinance to sell without a permit. Each individual trying to solicit must provide a copy of their

company's permit.

As far as the door to door salespersons trying to pass themselves off as MPW employees, police say there are a variety of charges that could

be pursued including harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.