Museum commemorating first-ever NFL game to be built in Rock Island

On October 3, 1920, the Rock Island Independents took to a field in Douglas Park. There kicked off the first-ever NFL game.

No traces of this historic event can be found at the park sandwiched between 15th and 18th avenues. But nearly a century later, the City of Rock Island is looking to change that.

Tuesday, August 29, the city announced plans to build an NFL museum. It will be a place for people to learn about that first game between the Independents and the Muncie Flyers.

The museum will also preserve the 1915 firehouse which sits on the corner 18th Ave. and 9th street.

“The plan from the city right now is to restore [the firehouse] and turn it into a joint first NFL museum and a museum that commemorates the sacrifice of firefighters over the years,” said project fundraising chair Steve Grubbs.

A journey path will also be installed allowing people to take a walk through the Islanders history. And there is potential for even more.

“If we raise enough money we're going to create an augmented reality a recreation of the game,” Grubbs said.

The price tag for the project is more than $1 million. But it includes more than the museum.

Already underway at Douglas Park are renovations to existing fields. A new parking lot is also being built along with a community playground and multi-use sports field.

The city has put $100 thousand dollars towards the project. The rest of the money will come through donations.

Grubbs and others involved in the project believe this could put Rock Island on people’s radar.

“It could be a great tourism [spot],” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

Thoms says it could be great for the Rock Island’s economy. People who stop in to see the museum will shop, eat and buy gas in the city.

But more than that, he says he hopes the park’s redevelopment bring new life to the neighborhood.

“It’s an old neighborhood, it's a great neighborhood and it's time we spend some time and effort sprucing it up,” Thoms said. “A number of years ago they did Long View Park the pool, that sort of thing. Sunset Marina's been rebounding; we've repaved a lot of streets down this area. The Martian Luther King Center did an expansion so this whole area has had a lot of new things happening.”

The city hopes to have the project completed by Oct. 2020 for the 100th celebration of the first NFL game.

