Museum hires puppy to help sniff out insects that could harm works of art

Boston's famous Museum of Fine Arts has gone to the dogs.

The museum on Wednesday introduced the newest addition to its staff, a 12-week-old Weimaraner puppy named Riley.

The puppy will be trained to sniff out insects or other pests that could potentially damage priceless works of art.

Museum officials say Riley is perfect for the job.

"They have an amazing sense of smell," Director of Protective Services Nicki Luongo said. "He's got a longer nose and longer ears that helps channel that smell into his nose and it just really works for them."

Luongo also said the positive reinforcement helps as well.

"He's paid in treats and every once in a while, we'll buy him a stuffed animal that squeaks," Luongo said.

Museum officials say that insects are an ongoing concern for the museum and there are already existing protocols in place to handle potential infestations.

Riley will add another layer and help sniff out pests humans can't see.