Music promoter arrested after shooting at Dubuque night club

A music promoter from Chicago was arrested after a shots fired event early Monday morning, November 27. Police tell us they got the call around 3:37 a.m. to the 1800 block of Central Avenue. When they arrived on scene, officers found evidence indicating the exterior of Club Rise, at 1850 Central Avenue, had been damaged by gunfire.

Investigating officers determined a disturbance developed between the Club Rise management and a music promoter, Ricardo Sanchez, 32, of Chicago, regarding payment for a concert held earlier at the bar. During the disturbance, Sanchez allegedly left the bar and got a handgun from a vehicle outside. Police say he shot at the building several times.

According to police, no one inside the bar was injured. Police say Sanchez returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Officials say the details were also corroborated by witnesses and traffic/security cameras in the area.

Around 4:24 a.m., Galena, Ill. Police located the suspect vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Sanchez was among the occupants and was placed under arrest for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a class C felony punishable by a fine between $1,000 to $10,000, and up to 10 years in prison. going armed with intent is a class D felony, punishable by a fine between $750 and $7,500, and up to 5 years in prison.

Sanchez is being held in the Jo Daviess County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, pending extradition to Dubuque.