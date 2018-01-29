Music sale supports Scott County Mental Health Court

Music lovers headed to the Davenport River Center for a good cause over the weekend. Over 6,000 vinal records, 2,000 CDs and cassette tapes under one roof were sold second hand to benefit the Scott County Mental Health Court. Everything sold was collected through donations, including records from iHeart radio.

Courtney Stenzel, Scott County Mental Health Court Coordinator, say the community turned out to support the cause and grow their vinal collections.

"Not only did we have a lot of collectors here early for the early bird special at 11, but when the door's opened at noon, lots of people came in. Some are here to check out the vinal records that are available and some just to support the mental health court."

The Scott County Mental Health Court helps treat those with mental health conditions in the criminal court system.

