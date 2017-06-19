Musser Public Library in Muscatine closed due to storm damage

The Musser Public Library in Muscatine is closed due to storm damage.

The library director says a conduit came off of the building next door and punctured the roof of the library, allowing water to spill inside, damaging computers and books.

The library will be closed for three to five days while they clean up the damage.

In the meantime, library officials say no one will be charged for overdue books. You can check the library's website and facebook page for updates on when it will reopen.