NAACP Hosts 'Meet the Candidates' forum for Davenport School Board

The Davenport NAACP Metro-Com Unit #4019 will be hosting a Community “Meet the Candidates” event on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the Eastern Ave. Library in Davenport, Iowa.

The event will start at 2:30 pm. ending at 4:00 pm. with a 10-minute introductory presentation by each candidate followed by a Question & Answer session with the audience.

The Davenport NAACP is inviting the community to learn more about the school board candidates seeking to fill the three open positions on the school board for Davenport Community School District.

This event is being facilitated by the Davenport NAACP Political Action and Education committees.

The six candidates who will be running for office are:

Allison Beck

Rodney Blackwell

Elliott Grier

Clyde Mayfield

Bruce Potts

David Reke