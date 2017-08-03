NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for minorities traveling to Missouri and warned of a danger that their civil rights won’t be respected.

The group adopted the measure during a national gathering this week.

State Representative Brandon Ellington says, “People should be concerned that we have a national organization that is painting Missouri as a racist state.”

The advisory comes weeks after Governor Greitens signed Senate Bill 43 into law. The bill makes it tougher for fired employees to file discrimination lawsuits. Under the law, former employees must show discrimination as the main reason for the firing, not just a contributing factor.

Supporters say the law could help cut down on frivolous lawsuits and put Missouri more in line with federal standards. But opponents like State Rep. Ellington worry about its impact, “"The bill that would allow discrimination to run rampant in the workplace. We've actually rolled back protections for our most vulnerable citizens."

The travel advisory also comes after an Attorney General’s report showed black drivers were 75% more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in the state last year.

Teresa Perry says the advisory could lead to more awareness of problems in Missouri, “I’m glad they put it out there so we can start rectifying whatever it is.”

Senate Bill 43 goes into effect in late August across Missouri.

