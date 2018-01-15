NAFTA discussions at Quad City Farm Show

Hundreds of farmers are making their way through the QCCA Expo center to buy and look at the latest farm technology. Some say the farming industry is already hurting, and pulling out of NAFTA would be a disaster for local corn farmers.

“Corn is vital to the agricultural economy,” said Farm Show Manager Dick Sherman.

Although he is not a farmer, Sherman says he is concerned about what would happen if the U.S. got out of North American Free Trade Agreement.

“It’s such a vital subject to the farmers that I do business with and the people here do business with that I try to keep up on as much as possible,” Sherman said.

He says prices are already suffering.

“We had 5,6,7 very very good farm years the last few years have started to go down,” Sherman said.

It is a real problem for families like Fran Veerbeck's.

“It costs so much,” Veerbeck said at the show on Sunday. “But you got to keep up with it. It's too bad the grain prices ain't better. Things would come along [a lot] better.”

Sherman fears getting out of NAFTA would only inflame the situation.

“We produce 15 billion bushels of corn,” Sherman said. “We must export it. We have a lot of it hanging over the market right now. So if we were to lose our best customer for corn, which is Mexico, we're going to have a problem.”

President Trump has said the agreement is not fair to Americans. Last week his staff said whatever decision the president makes will be better for farmers.

“…free and fair trade that works for our workers, our consumers and our businesses,” Raj Shah, White House Deputy Press Secretary told KWQC’s D.C. bureau.

But working in a community that's so dependent on agriculture, Sherman says he still is not so sure.

“This is one of the major agriculture communities in the country, the home of John Deere,” Sherman said. “So farmers, what happens in the farm economy is vital what happens in trade is vital.”

U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders are scheduled to talk about NAFTA next week. The countries will meet in Montreal.

