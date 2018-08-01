NAMI kick-off event to support families affected by mental illness

An organization that aims to support those with mental illness has announced plans to kick off for its signature fundraising event.

The Greater Mississippi Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) provides free education programs for families living with a serious mental health condition.

The kickoff event will be held Monday, August 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Baked Beer and Bread Company, 1113 Mound St, Davenport. The program starts at 5:30 p.m.

The featured speaker will be UnityPoint Health – Trinity CEO Rick Seidler who experienced mental illness first hand in his own family when his father committed suicide.

The annual NAMI Walk will be held on Sept. 22nd. You can register by contacting namiwalks@namigmv.org or 563-386-7477 Ext. 266.

About NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley and NAMIWalks

One in five people experiences a mental health disorder in any given year. This grassroots organization is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, providing free education and support programs to individuals and families living with a serious mental health condition. NAMI GMV fills an otherwise unmet information gap in our community, serving residents in Muscatine, Clinton, Scott Counties in Iowa and Mercer, Henry, Rock Island Counties in Illinois.

